Aaron Ramsey becomes shock Chelsea transfer target, contract standoff with Arsenal continues

London, July 30: Chelsea are reportedly closely monitoring arch-rival Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey's contract standoff as they are set to make a £30 million offer for him if the Welsh midfielder doesn't sign another deal before the closure of the transfer window.
The Arsenal midfielder, who is entering the last year of his contract at Emirates, reportedly has an offer of another five-year deal at the club, that stays unsigned so far.
It's believed that Ramsey isn't happy with the wage he has been offered and wants more hike in the new deal.
New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri, on the other hand, is desperate to roll out more improvements to his side before the end of the transfer window, with his midfield one of his priorities.
He already has bought one high profile midfielder, Jorginho from Napoli but with Danny Drinkwater is expected to be sold. While Tiemoue Bakayoko is demanded on loan by Sevilla, Ramsey has turned out into an unexpected option for the Blues.
Ramsey, since joining the North London side in 2008, has been one of the reliable servants of the team. He has made more than 300 appearances for the Gunners, twice scoring FA Cup final winners.
In the recent times, despite being arch-rivals Chelsea and Arsenal both have traded players with each other with the likes of Petr Cech and Olivier Giroud. Staying at London was the priority for the players in both the cases. Hence if Ramsey ultimately decides to reject the new offer from Arsenal, the Gunners board might have to sell him off to cash in on him rather than letting him go for free next year.
New Gunners boss Emery, however, has maintained that he is confident Ramsey would put pen to paper on a new deal.
Emery told: "I think Aaron is an important player for us.
"The contract is one thing for the club and then one thing for the player.
"I want him to stay with us, to work with us, to give the team big performances with his quality. I think he's going to stay here with us."
Ramsey has appeared in all three Pre-season games for Arsenal, recently and was also handed the captain's armband.
He also last week commented on the matter and suggested they are still finalising terms and nothing can be said as of yet.
"We'll see what happens, but my agent and the club are talking."
Ramsey said last week: "We'll see what happens, but my agent and the club are talking. I'm not sure exactly what it hinges on, I'm just leaving it to them to discuss and to figure it out but we are yet to come to an agreement.
"That's something that my agent and the club are discussing to try and get something done.
"It's taken a bit of time so far so we will have to wait and see," he signed off.