Football AC Milan Triumphs Over Roma 1-0 As Maignan Denies Dybala's Late Penalty Attempt In a tightly contested match, AC Milan defeated Roma 1-0 thanks to Mike Maignan's crucial penalty save from Paulo Dybala. Strahinja Pavlovic scored the only goal, securing three points for Milan in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, November 3, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

AC Milan secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Roma at San Siro, thanks to Mike Maignan's crucial penalty save against Paulo Dybala. Strahinja Pavlovic scored the decisive goal for Milan, propelling them to third place in Serie A. Roma had the chance to overtake Napoli at the top but failed to capitalise on their early attacking momentum.

Early in the match, Roma posed a significant threat with Evan Ndicka missing a close-range header and Dybala narrowly off target. However, Milan broke through in the 39th minute when Rafael Leao outpaced Ndicka and set up Pavlovic for a precise finish. Youssouf Fofana nearly doubled Milan's lead before half-time, but his shot went wide.

After the break, Milan continued to press for another goal. Leao's attempt was cleared off the line as they sought to extend their advantage. Roma were handed a lifeline with ten minutes remaining when Fofana handled Lorenzo Pellegrini's free-kick in the box, leading to a penalty. Dybala stepped up but was denied by Maignan's excellent save.

Rafael Leao was instrumental for Milan, recording five shots and eight touches in Roma's box. His assist marked his fifth against Roma in Serie A, his highest tally against any team in the league. Alongside Dybala and Lautaro Martinez, Leao is among three forwards who have scored and assisted in each of the last seven Serie A seasons.

Dybala's missed penalty was his first failure from the spot for Roma after 19 attempts. His last miss came while playing for Juventus against Salernitana in November 2021. Despite having 20 shots and an expected goals (xG) of 2.04, Roma couldn't find the net.

Defensive Challenges and Tactical Analysis

Roma's defensive vulnerabilities were evident as they allowed Milan an xG of 3.32. This loss ended their streak of five consecutive away victories in Serie A. Gian Piero Gasperini's side struggled defensively despite their offensive efforts.

Milan have now avoided defeat in 11 of their last 12 encounters with Roma in Serie A. This victory highlights their resilience and ability to capitalise on key moments during matches.

The match showcased AC Milan's strategic execution and defensive solidity, which ultimately secured them all three points against a challenging opponent like Roma.