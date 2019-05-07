Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AC Milan 2 Bologna 1: Gattuso clashes with Bakayoko as Rossoneri prevail

By Opta
Milans Suso scored the opener
Milan's Suso scored the opener

Milan, May 7: AC Milan boosted their Champions League qualification hopes as Gennaro Gattuso's relationship with Tiemoue Bakayoko reached breaking point in a 2-1 home win over Bologna.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Suso and substitute Fabio Borini scored either side of half-time to lift the Rossoneri to within three points of fourth-placed Atalanta.

Much of the headlines, however, will be allocated elsewhere after the on-loan Bakayoko - recently rebuked for missing a training session - seemingly rejected the opportunity to replace the injured Lucas Biglia, prompting a terse exchange with head coach Gattuso.

1
1011537

Mattia Destro halved the deficit and Lucas Paqueta was sent off in five frantic second-half minutes, but Milan were not to be denied their second win in nine matches in all competitions, with two Bologna players also seeing red either side of full-time.

Bologna started with the confidence of a team that had won six of their previous eight matches and Riccardo Orsoli drew a good save from Gianluigi Donnarumma inside the first 15 minutes.

Gattuso's argument with Bakayoko - reportedly sparked by the midfielder's desire for more time to warm-up - seemed to blur Milan's focus and only an offside flag against Rodrigo Palacio prevented them from falling behind.

Instead, eight minutes before half-time, the hosts took the lead, Suso shimmying away from a couple of challenges and picking out the bottom-right corner.

Hakan Calhanoglu sent a shot whistling over the crossbar soon after the interval and then had to follow Biglia to the bench with a suspected muscle issue.

His replacement, Borini, gave Milan a two-goal buffer in the 67th minute, the former Liverpool forward making no mistake after Lukasz Skorupski pushed a deflected Paqueta effort into his path.

An unmarked Destro swivelled on a cute Nicola Sansone pass and replied for Bologna five minutes later, before Paqueta clashed with Erick Pulgar and received two yellow cards in quick succession - the second for slapping referee Marco Di Bello's hand upon the initial booking.

There were two more dismissals to come in the moments either side of the full-time whistle as Bologna pair Sansone and Mitchell Dijks saw red in a bizarre ending to a chaotic contest.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: MCI 1 - 0 LEI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 2:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue