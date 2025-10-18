Football AC Milan's Injury Challenges Serve As Extra Motivation For Fiorentina Clash In Serie A Massimiliano Allegri urges AC Milan to turn injury setbacks into motivation ahead of their Serie A match against Fiorentina. With key players absent, Milan aims to maintain their position in the league. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 21:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

AC Milan face a challenging Serie A match against Fiorentina, with several key players sidelined due to injuries. Massimiliano Allegri urges his team to use these setbacks as motivation. The team will be without Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupinan, and Christian Pulisic, who has a hamstring injury. Christopher Nkunku's participation is uncertain due to a toe injury sustained during international duty.

Despite these challenges, Allegri remains confident in the depth of his squad for the upcoming match. "We'll be without Rabiot and Pulisic," he stated. "Estupinan won't be available, and Nkunku is to be assessed; he's got an issue with his big toe. If he manages to put his boot on, he'll be with us." He emphasised the importance of being strategic in handling these issues.

Fiorentina are still searching for their first win this season and find themselves near the relegation zone after a disappointing start. They have struggled offensively, scoring only four goals so far. This could be problematic against Milan's strong defence, which has kept four clean sheets. However, Allegri warns that Fiorentina are better than their current standing suggests.

Allegri acknowledges Fiorentina's potential threat despite their position in the table. "We need to play with great concentration," he noted. "Fiorentina have put in excellent performances, regardless of their results." He sees this match as an opportunity for Milan to strengthen their position in the league standings.

Rafael Leao is a player to watch for AC Milan. He has scored four goals against Fiorentina in Serie A, more than against most other teams except Lecce and Cagliari. Meanwhile, Edin Dzeko poses a significant threat for Fiorentina, having scored eight goals against Milan across all competitions since May 2017.

Historical Context and Match Prediction

Historically, AC Milan have been successful against Fiorentina, winning 78 out of 170 Serie A encounters. Only against Roma have they secured more victories in Italy's top division. However, Milan have not won their last two league matches against Fiorentina and risk extending this streak if they fail again.

Currently unbeaten in five consecutive Serie A matches (four wins and one draw), AC Milan aim to extend this run further. Meanwhile, Fiorentina have not won any of their first six matches this season (three draws and three losses). They have already dropped eight points from winning positions this term.

The probability of an AC Milan victory stands at 59.2%, according to Opta statistics. A draw is estimated at 21.9%, while Fiorentina's chances of winning are calculated at 18.9%.