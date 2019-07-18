Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AC Milan shift focus at Manchester United defender after giving up Dejan Lovren signing

By
AC Milan shift focus to Manchester United defender after giving up Dejan Lovren signing

Bengaluru, July 18: AC Milan are reportedly considering a move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly after being prized out by Liverpool's asking price for Dejan Lovren.

The Italian side have identified the backline as the foremost area to strengthen first and had the idea of roping in Stuttgart defender Ozan Kabak or Sampdoria centre-back Joachim Andersen.

However, after both the defenders decided a move to elsewhere - with Kabak opting for Schalke, while Andersen left for Lyon - Milan were forced to change their rumoured target.

With the forgotten Serie A giants pencilling for an experienced defender to shore up a woeful backline, they made an enquiry for Lovren. According to reports, the club even met with Predrag Mijatovic, an intermediary working for Lemic, Lovren's agent.

However, the high asking price from the Reds, reportedly, has now emerged as a stumbling block. Lovren still has a couple of years left on his deal as well as a one-year option which can be activated in 2021 and reportedly is valued around £18m.

But the Italian side believe spending such amount for a 30-year-old is not value for the money and instead, reportedly they have now set their sights on Manchester United defender Eric Bailly.

Bailly has failed to live up to the hype following his £34m move from Villarreal in 2016. He made just 18 appearances for the Red Devils last season - only five under Solskjaer.

Now with the defender about to enter the last year of his contract at the club and cashing in on him – particularly with a move for Harry Maguire still in the pipeline – seems like a logical thing to do.

This does give AC Milan a chance to capture him on the cheap, however, it still remains to be seen if the player too is looking for a move elsewhere or wishes to stay put to fight for his place.

The defender is regarded by many as a better prospect than the likes of Jones and Smalling and if he stays injury-free, surely there will be opportunities for him to play and to perhaps even earn the starting job alongside Lindelof, as United will compete for four trophies this season.

More AC MILAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Juventus seal deal for Ajax's De Ligt
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 18, 2019, 14:43 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 18, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue