Advocaat to quit as Netherlands coach

Bengaluru, November 9: Following their failure to qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia, Dick Advocaat has decided to step down as Netherlands coach after his team's two friendly internationals this month, he said.

The 70-year-old took over from Danny Blind in mid-year but, in his third spell in charge, proved unable to change the fortunes of the team which had also failed to qualify for the 2016 European Championship.

"These are my last two games, after this I'm stopping," he said after arriving in Aberdeen for Thursday's match against Scotland.

The Netherlands, World Cup runners-up in South Africa in 2010 and third in Brazil in 2014, also play Romania in Bucharest on Tuesday.

Advocaat was guarded about his future.

"I haven't said what I'm going to do therefore clubs do not know that I'm available or not. Let's get these two games out of the way and then we'll see what comes into my path. I'm doing the same as Louis van Gaal and never saying 'never'," he told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Thursday, November 9, 2017, 13:07 [IST]
