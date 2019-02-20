Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

AFC brings experts to fight against Saudi's pirate channel

By
All the football governing bodies had strongly condemned the beoutQ channel for its alleged piracy content.
All the football governing bodies had strongly condemned the beoutQ channel for its alleged piracy content. Image: Twitter

Bengaluru, February 20: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has brought on board, experts in the field to step up its fight against Intellectual Property (IP) theft by pirate channel beoutQ that illegally broadcast last month's AFC Asian Cup.

A number of football associations, including the game's global governing body -- FIFA ---, Europes' governing council -- UEFA -- and Premier League had pursued legal action in Saudi Arabia against beoutQ last month, which they say broadcast content whose exclusive TV rights in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region belong to Qatar-based broadcaster beIN Sport, which is headed by Ligue 1 champions owner Nasser Al Khelaifi.

All the football governing bodies had also strongly condemned the channel for its alleged piracy content.

"In recent months, the AFC has acted as part of a coalition against the pirate broadcasters 'beoutQ' and against those who attempted to 'ambush' marketing rights at the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 held last month," the AFC said on their website.

"Now to further strengthen the AFC's stance against IP theft, the Confederation is to engage market leaders in this field with a view to further combating the escalating risk," the AFC statement adde.

BeoutQ emerged in 2017 after Saudi Arabia and its allies launched a diplomatic and trade boycott of Qatar which it accused of supporting terrorism, something Doha denies vehemently.

In July, 2018, even FIFA had contemplated legal action against the channel for illegaly braodcasting the World Cup in Russia.

AFC's General Secretary Windsor John said this was the "logical next step".

"The AFC values its broadcast and commercial partners and wishes to do everything that it can to protect their rights," John said.

"The question of IP theft runs much wider than just MENA. We're beginning the process of obtaining expert advice on what measures we can take to ensure we remain as leaders in this area."

(With inputs from Agencies)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 88 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue