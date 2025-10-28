How is Shreyas Iyer Now? India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav gives Huge Update

Football AIFF Super Cup 2025: East Bengal vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 15:26 [IST]

East Bengal vs Chennaiyin, AIFF Super Cup 2025: Two Indian Super League (ISL) outfits - Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal - are set to clash at the GMC Athletic Stadium on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, as both teams chase their first victory in the 2025 Super Cup group stage.

With neither side registering a win so far, the contest promises intensity and urgency as both clubs look to regain form in what has been a shaky start to the 2025-26 season. Chennaiyin, under new head coach Clifford Miranda, began their Super Cup campaign with a defeat against Mohun Bagan.

Despite showing resilience against one of the league's top sides, the Marina Machans lacked consistency in both defense and attack. Miranda will now be demanding a stronger defensive setup and quicker transitions in order to unsettle East Bengal's backline.

For Chennaiyin, a win could bring a much-needed morale boost and reinforce belief in Miranda's system. However, another setback may amplify concerns over their early-season struggles.

East Bengal, on the other hand, were left frustrated after a 2-2 draw against Dempo, a result that hampered their chances of progressing to the knockout stages. The Red & Gold Brigade, who have shown flashes of attacking promise, will need to be far more clinical in front of goal and tighten up defensively to avoid conceding cheap goals.

Head coach Oscar Bruzon will expect a sharper showing from his players, especially with the high-profile Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan on the horizon. A convincing victory over Chennaiyin could significantly lift their confidence ahead of that encounter.

Both teams are expected to have full-strength squads available, with no new injury concerns reported after their opening matches. With so much at stake, Tuesday's encounter could prove decisive in shaping the remainder of their Super Cup campaigns.

At what time the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin start?

The AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin will start from 4:30 PM IST on 28th October, 2025.

Where will the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin take place?

The AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin will take place at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.

Which TV channel will broadcast the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin?

No TV channels will broadcast the AIFF Super Cup match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin in India.

How to avail the online streaming services for the AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin?

The AIFF Super Cup 2025 match between East Bengal and Chennaiyin can be availed on the YouTube channel of AIFF called 'Indian Football'.