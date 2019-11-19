Football
Aizawl FC take on Mohun Bagan in Hero I-League 2019-20 opener

By
Aizawl FC will host Mohun Bagan on November 30
New Delhi, Nov. 19 : The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the fixtures of the Hero I-League 2019-20 season on Tuesday (November 19), with the new league campaign set to get underway on Saturday (November 30).

I-League 2019-20 season to start from November 30

Earlier this week, the AIFF had announced DSPORT as the new broadcasters of the league, a move that was lauded by a number of club officials.

"The fixtures have been drawn after consulting our marketing partners FSDL, broadcasters DSPORT, and all the clubs involved in the competition," said Hero I-League CEO Mr Sunando Dhar.

"This season, we have a lot more flexibility as far as the fixtures are concerned, with the kick-off timings being at 2 PM, 5 PM and 7 PM."

"I'm sure this would make all the clubs happy. Like always, we are looking forward to a great season of the Hero I-League. Wishing all the clubs best of luck for the season," he further added.

The Hero I-League 2019-20 kicks off on Saturday (November 30) with Aizawl FC hosting Mohun Bagan at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram, at 2 PM IST.

In another opening round match, Kozhikode-based Gokulam Kerala FC will host Manipur's Neroca FC at the EMS Corporation Stadium on November 30, according to the fixtures of the 11-team I-League announced by All India Football Federation on Tuesday.

Defending champions Chennai City FC will begin their campaign at home the next day as they host debutants Tiddim Road Athletic Union, the second club from Manipur this season, at the Nehru Stadium. The two Kolkata derby matches between heavyweight arch-rivals Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will be played at Salt Lake Stadium on December 22 and March 15 next year.

Both Mohun Bagan and East Bengal will play their other nine home matches at Kalyani Municipal Stadium.

Real Kashmir will open their campaign with an away match against East Bengal on December 4 while their first home match is on December 12 against Gokulam Kerala FC at TRC Ground in Srinagar.

AIFF's developmental side Indian Arrows will play the first five of their home matches -- beginning on December 6 against Gokulam Kerala FC -- at Tilak Maidan at Vasco in Goa while the remaining five will play at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Kalinga Stadium is being currently used as home venue of the Odisha FC in the ongoing Indian Super League.

Punjab FC -- previously Minerva Punjab -- have chosen Guru Nanak Stadium at Ludhiana as their home venue.

Source: AIFF & agency inputs

Story first published: Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 20:08 [IST]
