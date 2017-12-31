Aizawl FC thump Gokulam Kerala FC to take home three points in I-League

Kozhikode: Reigning champions Aizawl FC took home all three points from Kozhikode, thanks to the own goal scored by Gokulam Kerala FC's Daniel Addo (45′) and a peach of a strike by Andrei Ionescu (52′) in their I-League match here on Sunday (December 31).
The result moves Aizawl FC up to fifth on the 10-team table with 10 points from five games. On the other hand, Bino George's boys are one place from the bottom with four points from six matches.
Gokulam Kerala FC started without their star striker Kamo Bayi and opted to hold their own-half rather than attacking Aizawl after the kick-off. On the other hand, Aizawl FC's foreign recruits Kobayashi and Ionescu played aggressively. But the hosts managed to contain with the flurry of attacks until the last minute of the first-half.
Lalram Hmunmawia put in a low cross for Kobayashi from the left-flank but eventually Daniel Addo, the Ghanaian defender of Gokulam Kerala FC, poked it into his own net in the 45th minute.
After the changeover, Aizawl FC took only seven minutes to double the lead from Andrei Ionescu's brilliant effort. Lalmuankima took on his own to charge a counter-attack from their own half and unleashed a lively pass to the Romanian striker, who blasted it to the back of the net from the top of the box.
Bino George kept his cards close to his chest towards the last quarter of the game until introducing Francis. He tried his luck from the middle of the pitch in the 82nd minute but Aizawl FC goalkeeper Abilash Paul had no qualms gloving it.
Aizawl FC coach Paulo Menezes introduced Alfred Jaryan later after withdrawing Yugo Kobayashi. Meanwhile, Bino George, who was running out of options, tried to build some pressure on the opponents closer to the final whistle. But the champions managed to sweep away with all three points from the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on New Year's Eve.
Gokulam Kerala FC will host Minerva Punjab FC on January 6, 2018, in their next fixture. Aizawl FC will fly to Kolkata to challenge Mohun Bagan next day.
Source: AIFF Media