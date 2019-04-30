Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

'Fearless' Ajax youngsters a step ahead - Vertonghen

By Opta

London, April 30: Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen believes former club Ajax have an advantage over every other club because their young players are trained to be fearless.

Ajax have taken the Champions League by storm this season, stunning Real Madrid and Juventus away from home in the knockout stages with thrilling displays en route to the semi-finals.

But Vertonghen, who came through at Ajax before joining Spurs in 2012, has not been surprised by the Eredivisie giants' exploits.

The 32-year-old suggested that part of the development in the Ajax academy sees players instilled with a winning attitude and a confident approach.

"That's what they do," Vertonghen said ahead of facing his former club. "Always, when you're six or seven years old, you start and you're in the best team in the league. Always.

"You have to dominate away from home. A draw is never enough. A win is never enough. You always have to win in a certain way. That's what you're seeing right now.

"Ajax are playing at an unbelievable level. You don't expect teams apart from the big countries to do this. They have shown the way to do it.

"They are always a step ahead of everyone else. I'm happy it pays off.

"They just prepare everyone for the highest level. Then the kids that come on, because they almost are kids when they're 18, 19, and making their debuts at 17 sometimes, they are ready.

"They are hungry. They are ready. They are fearless. They feel the support from the academy and they've got confidence in their qualities."

Tottenham face Ajax in their Champions League semi-final first leg in London on Tuesday before next week's return fixture.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FIO 0 - 1 SAS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 4:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue