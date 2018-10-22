Man City want former Chelsea defender

Football

Kolkata, October 22: Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is ready to weigh up a £40m bid for Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake in January.

The City boss is ready to rival neighbours Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the Bournemouth centre-back.

Guardiola is a big admirer of Ake and wanted him in the summer and he has since become one of the stand-out defenders in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old’s versatility is a bonus, as he can play as a left-back and also in defensive midfield.

Ake is a ball-playing defender by nature and would be a great asset to City considering the system they play in.

Technically he is brilliant and his versatility makes him a player worthy to be looked at.

The Netherlands international would boost City’s home-grown quota too, after starting his career at the Chelsea Academy before sealing his move to the Cherries.

Guardiola thinks the defender would be capable of slotting straight into the City team and has the potential to become a world-class player.

The player himself recently admitted he was aware of talk suggesting Spurs and United were interested in a January deal, but played down the transfer rumours.

"At the moment I play at Bournemouth and that is going very well, so I focus on that.”

Meanwhile, Guardiola has urged City to tie German winger Leroy Sane down to a new contract.

The Spaniard said: "No doubt. The club are working on it."

City are leading the table this season although they are level on points with Liverpool but enjoy a much superior goal difference already.

But, Guardiola still looks very much in the market to make his side even stronger.

    Story first published: Monday, October 22, 2018, 11:27 [IST]
