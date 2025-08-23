‘My Parents’ Support Kept Me Going’: Vignesh Puthur's Story of Perseverance, Passion, and the Next Step | Exclusive

Sports Bulletin For August 23: From Shubman Gill Unwell To Lionel Messi Coming To Kerala With Argentina In November

Football Al-Ahli Triumphs Over Al-Nassr In Saudi Super Cup After Dramatic Penalty Shootout In a thrilling Saudi Super Cup final, Al-Ahli defeated Al-Nassr 5-3 on penalties after a dramatic 2-2 draw. Edouard Mendy's crucial save secured the victory for Al-Ahli. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 20:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ah-Ahli clinched the Saudi Super Cup by defeating Al-Nassr 5-3 on penalties after a thrilling 2-2 draw in the final. Al-Nassr took the lead twice, with Marcelo Brozovic's late goal seeming to secure victory. However, Ibanez equalised in the 89th minute, leading to a penalty shootout where Ah-Ahli triumphed thanks to captain Edouard Mendy's crucial save against Abdullah Al Khaibari.

Mendy played a vital role from the start, denying Cristiano Ronaldo twice before Ronaldo scored from the penalty spot due to Ali Majrashi's handball. Despite being under pressure for much of the first half, Ah-Ahli levelled just before halftime when Franck Kessie curled a superb shot into the bottom-right corner from inside the box.

In the second half, Ah-Ahli appeared more threatening, with Feras Al Brikan hitting the post after 70 minutes. However, Al-Nassr regained the lead through Brozovic, who capitalised on Kessie's mistake near the box to score. The excitement continued as Riyad Mahrez's corner was missed by an advancing Bento, allowing Ibanez to head into an open net.

The decisive moment came during the penalty shootout when Mendy's save enabled Galeno to score the winning penalty for Ah-Ahli. This victory marked a significant achievement for Ah-Ahli in securing their first silverware of the season.

Despite Al-Nassr creating more expected goals (xG) than Ah-Ahli with 1.72 compared to 1.15, defensive errors proved costly. Ronaldo stood out as he recorded six shots and seven touches in the opposition box, achieving an individual xG of 1.07. Nevertheless, Kessie emerged as the top scorer of the Saudi Super Cup after adding to his two semi-final goals and scoring in the shootout.

This match highlighted both teams' strengths and weaknesses. While Al-Nassr showed attacking prowess led by Ronaldo, their defensive lapses ultimately led to their downfall. Meanwhile, Ah-Ahli capitalised on their opportunities and displayed resilience throughout.