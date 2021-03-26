Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

England's World Cup qualifier with Albania will go ahead

By Russell Greaves
Englands World Cup qualifier with Albania in Tirana on Sunday will go ahead
England's World Cup qualifier with Albania in Tirana on Sunday will go ahead

London, March 26: England's World Cup qualifier with Albania in Tirana on Sunday will go ahead after concerns over security were addressed.

Local police had informed the Albanian Football Association (AFA) that they could not guarantee the safety of the two sides for the Group I encounter at the Air Albania Stadium.

The AFA had asked for a restricted number of fans who have received a coronavirus vaccinations to be allowed into the venue, but the government refused that request.

With police having been unable to offer assurances over the safety of players outside the ground, with no lockdown restrictions in place, the AFA was concerned the fixture may have to be cancelled.

However, police released a statement later on Thursday confirming the game could ahead, saying they had "taken all measures to guarantee order and security".

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
NZL 318/6 (50.0) vs BAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, March 26, 2021, 2:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 26, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More