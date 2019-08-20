Football
Oxlade-Chamberlain must stay patient, says Klopp

By
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain must remain patient at Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

London, August 20: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to stay patient as the midfielder builds after his serious knee injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, 26, made an impressive start after joining Liverpool two years ago, but suffered a knee injury in April, 2018.

The 32-time England international has started the past two games for the European champions, substituted at half-time of a UEFA Super Cup win over Chelsea before helping Liverpool beat Southampton.

Klopp said Oxlade-Chamberlain – who made just two Premier League appearances last season – needed to remain calm.

"He needs to be patient in the right way, and also everything will be fine 100 per cent," he said, via the Liverpool Echo.

"We only talk about Ox because everybody knows how good he is, but we need to make sure that he can show that on the pitch as well.

"That is my decision, and when I make the decision that he is now ready then it is my responsibility of course as well and the boy only has to try to do his best."

Oxlade-Chamberlain was substituted after starting on the left against Chelsea, while he returned to midfield against former club Southampton on Saturday.

Liverpool host another one of Oxlade-Chamberlain's former clubs, Arsenal, on Saturday in a clash between the only two teams with perfect records through two Premier League games this season.

Full Time: WOL 1 - 1 MUN
Story first published: Tuesday, August 20, 2019, 7:40 [IST]
