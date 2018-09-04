Alexandre Lacazette says he's happy at Arsenal

Bengaluru, September 4: Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has rubbished rumours that he wanted to leave the club and has clarified that he is a happy man at Emirates.
Speculations were rife towards the end of the summer transfer window that Frenchman Lacazette wanted to quit Arsenal over the lack of playing time under new manager Unai Emery. Reports said Lacazette's agent was working out a move to another top European club on a loan deal but the 27-year-old striker has said he's content at London.
"I don't know who said this stuff, but I am at one of the best clubs in London and I am happy at Arsenal," Lacazette was quoted as saying after the Cardiff City game last Sunday (September 2).
Lacazette and Aubameyang when they play together (six games):— Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) September 2, 2018
Aubameyang: 6 GOALS & 3 ASSISTS
Lacazette: 6 GOALS & 2 ASSISTS
pic.twitter.com/uMIUZH0n2q
Lacazette found himself on the bench for the first three Premier League games against Manchester City, Chelsea and West Ham. The game against Cardiff marked his first start in the Premier League and he returned the favour by scoring the winning goal as well as linking up with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for Arsenal's second in the 3-2 result.
After the win, Lacazette sent a message to the manager that he's ready to fight for his spot at Arsenal. "It's always going to be hard to be in the first XI at a club like this, but I always keep fighting and working," he said. "I won't play every week just because of one game. Every day I have to work and show the coach I work well and I deserve my place."
10 - Alexandre Lacazette has been directly involved in 10 goals (eight goals, two assists) in his last nine starts for Arsenal in all competitions. Finisher. pic.twitter.com/CNPGbTYkDp— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 2, 2018
Emery implements a 4-2-3-1 system at Arsenal and used Aubameyang as the long centre forward in the first three games. The strategy didn't work out as Emery hoped it would as Arsenal lost to Manchester City and Chelsea in the opening weeks. That apart, Aubameyang missed some sitters against Chelsea and was finally pushed to the left wing against Cardiff, with Lacazette playing up front. It appears the change paid off for Emery as both the strikers scored for the Gunners.
Lacazette joined Arsenal from Olympique Lyon at the beginning of the 2017/18 season on a transfer deal reportedly worth £53 million. In his maiden season in the Premier League, he scored 14 goals in 32 appearances for Arsenal. But playing time reduced for the Frenchman after the arrival of Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in January.
I genuinely can’t understand how sections of our own fanbase don’t rate Lacazette. He brings so much more to the squad than just his goals. His interplay, ability to occupy two centre halves as well as creating space for others is so underrated. Phenomenal performance.— Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 2, 2018
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who quit at the end of the 2017/18 season, was reluctant to keep both of them in the first team. Strangely, Arsenal have done well when both of them have started the game together. Emery too will have that on his mind when he makes the team for the next game, which is on September 15 against Rafael Benitez's Newcastle United.