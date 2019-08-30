Football
Sanchez ends Man United nightmare with Inter loan

By Opta
Alexis Sanchez

Manchester, August 30: Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United nightmare has come to a temporary end after he joined Serie A side Inter on loan.

Neither club confirmed if there is a purchase option included in the deal, which was announced on Thursday (August 29).

Inter were keen to land Roma striker Edin Dzeko before he extended his contract with the capital club and the Nerazzurri then turned to Sanchez, who returns to Italy after leaving Udinese for Barcelona in 2011.

There were high hopes for Sanchez at United following his arrival from Premier League rivals Arsenal in January 2018 - a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Gunners.

However, Chile international forward Sanchez failed to make an impact at Old Trafford, where injuries and poor form contributed to a miserable spell.

Sanchez only managed five goals in 45 appearances across all competitions, with three of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old, who featured at the Copa America, did not make an appearance for United in 2019-20, having not taken part in any pre-season fixtures following his international commitments with Chile.

Sanchez will become the fifth Chilean to play for Inter, following in the footsteps of Ivan Zamorano, David Pizarro, Luis Jimenez and Gary Medel.

Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 1:10 [IST]
