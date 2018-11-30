Alexis Sanchez raging, set for Man Utd exit; relationship with Mourinho at Breaking Point

London, Nov 30: Alexis Sanchez has reportedly told his friends he wants to leave Manchester United after Jose Mourinho decided not to select him for the squad to face Young Boys in midweek, despite the Chilean forward being fit.
The Chilean last winter completed a controversial move to Old Trafford in an exchange deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan. However, the hyped move has not lived up to the potential yet as since arriving at Manchester the player has only managed to score four goals while losing his starting spot lately.
The 29-year-old only started the last two Premier League games from the bench but the situation turned worse against Young Boys after Mourinho decided not to include him even in the matchday squad despite the player being completely fit.
Following the game, Mourinho also reinforced that Sanchez was not injured, effectively confirming publicly that the player had been dropped.
Jose: "Sanchez is not injured."— Simon Stone (@sistoney67) November 27, 2018
Now observing the current situation the player has reportedly acknowledged the fact that he does not have a future under Jose Mourinho and apparently informed his close ones of his wish to make a move in January, just one year after arriving at Old Trafford.
The Chilean, who is on a payroll in excess of £500,000-a-week apparently is now set his heart on a move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-German and already informed his agent over a possible transfer to France.
Alexis Sanchez has told friends he's more determined than ever to leave United (Mirror)— The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) November 29, 2018
Sanchez's huge wage, however, can be a stumbling block for a potential transfer, however, the player can certainly agree to a lower deal to end his miserable time with United.
Mourinho, however, earlier regarding the transfer talks suggested that Sanchez is not for sale in January but given the current situation growing, the Portuguese would avail the option getting him off the books to land a new target in January.
Sanchez has only one goal and one assist in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season and certainly experiencing a huge drop-off in his natural capabilities, unlike his Arsenal tenure where he had 80 goals in 166 matches.