Alisson Becker vows to carry on dribbling – as Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp issues warning

London, Aug 28: Just three weeks into the Premier League and it seems the £65million price tag which Liverpool paid for Alisson to Roma has already started to bear fruits.
The Brazilian keeper is yet to concede a goal in three games and is only the third Liverpool goalkeeper in 51 years to keep clean sheets in the first three league matches of a season after Bruce Grobbelaar, Jose Reina, and Simon Mignolet, who achieved the feat twice.
The 25-year-old showed some of his shot-stopping calibers in their 1-0 win over Brighton however it was his coolness with the ball at the field which drew cheers from the Anfield crowd.
The Brazilian was seen chipping a ball over his opponent Knockaert's outstretched leg colly despite the pressure when a return ball from Van Dijk was fell short. It brought gasps of bewilderment and roars of consent but now manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that it gave him a nervous moment.
Alisson during the game also tried some more tricks with the ball at his feet to which he was almost twice caught out by Brighton forward Glenn Murray and attacker Solomon March and regarding those events, Klopp now has suggested he does not have any issues regarding all such things till he makes any mistake.
"That's not too cool for a manager. If it works then it's cool," Klopp said.
"I had a few centre-halves who were able to do things a center-half should not do, like Mats Hummels (at Borussia Dortmund) constantly doing things which made no sense but he was really good in there.
"Alisson is obviously a goalkeeper who can play football, which is good. He's confident enough to do it. He didn't do it for showing off, he did it to sort the situation.
"He has a nice level of confidence, so he uses that. I like the save from the header more than the chip, but the chip was the right thing to do in that situation."
Alisson on the other hand, however, has vowed to continue his natural game and seems not be affected by any of this. The Reds keeper following the Brighton win declared he will carry on dribbling and it's his natural way of playing the game.
“I try my best to help the team in the build-up,” said Alisson. “If sometimes there is a situation where there is dribbling, I do it carefully.
“It could be too risky, but it's part of the game, we are a team that plays from the back with the ball on the ground.
“That's part of the team's characteristics. Mistakes may happen, but we work hard during the week to everything correctly during the matches.”