Amid a rumoured move to Inter Milan, Real Madrid offer Luka Modric a pay hike to make him stay

Bengaluru, August 12: Luka Modric, the FIFA World Cup 2018 golden ball winner, is all set to stay put at Santiago Bernabeu and will not move to Inter Milan. Real Madrid were dropped with a transfer bomb after Inter Milan tried to rope in the Croatian, who was indeed considering a move to Italy. However, the club did what they do best and ensured Modric won't go anywhere by offering him a massive wage hike.
According to Spanish media outlet AS, Modric too has decided to stay at Real. A report reads "...after evaluating everything with his family, he (Modric) has taken the decision to remain with Madrid."
The former Tottenham Hotspur star has "committed to trusted people" that he will stay at the Bernabeu -- and will be paid the same as teammates Gareth Bale and Sergio Ramos annually. Modric apparently had a meeting with club president Florentino Perez and discussed the idea of leaving the Spanish capital team. But Perez shut down the transfer rumours claiming that Modric is available only if any club is willing to pay his outrageous €750 million release clause.
GdS - Luka Modric is disappointed in Perez’s decision of keeping him but the Croatian has not yet really surrendered. If Modric leaves for European Super Cup, chances to see him in black and blue will be even smaller.— FedeNerazzurra (@_FedeNerazzurra) August 12, 2018
Yet, that did not stop Inter Milan supporters from dreaming of a possible move, with their manager Luciano Spaletti publicly stating his interest to land Modric at San Siro in the Blue and Black stripes.
According to Spanish outlet Marca, Modric will remain at Madrid and will enter the new season with a pay rise that matches captain Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale, which is rumored to be around £11 million.
Modric was reportedly asking for £8 million, the same salary scale as Kroos and Benzema, but got a double-your-wage offer instead. The interest from Inter Milan has worked in Modric's favour as Real Madrid are now set to give him the recognition he deserves after his superb performances in the previous seasons.