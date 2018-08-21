Real were subdued when the transfer window was open

Kolkata, August 21: In a break from their usual tradition of signing marquee players, Real Madrid were very subdued in the transfer market, this time around.
The departure of talisman striker Cristiano Ronaldo and coach Zinedine Zidane marked the beginning of a new era for Los Blancos.
But Real have heavily invested in some young talent, spending almost in excess of €120 million on players below the age of 22 years in the window.
Leading the line of this youth talent was Vinicius Jr, signed from Brazilian side Flamengo for €45 million. The 17-year-old has already drawn comparisons with Neymar.
Real also signed another Brazilian in Santos Rodrygo, on a similar deal to that of Vinicius Jr.
Teenage Ukraine international Andriy Lunin will join Real this summer from Zorya Luhansk. The 19-year old keeper was the third teenage signing.
However, the loss of Ronaldo, Mateo Kovacic and James Rodriguez has left Real with a depleted bench strength for the season, which was visible in their 2-4 loss to city rivals Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup clash.
Effectively, Real have signed only two first team players -- Alvaro Odriozola and Thibaut Courtois. But even these players face stiff competition from Dani Carvajal at right-back and Keylor Navas in front of the goal.
More than new signings, Julen Lopetegui will aim to develop the existing talent at his disposal.
Out of favour midfielder Dani Ceballos will find a fresh lease of life, even starting in the first La Liga match against Getafe. Lucas Vazquez and Borja Mayoral too will get more play-time with Gareth Bale shifting to a more central role, leaving the wings open for experimentation.