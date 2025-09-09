Football Ancelotti Plans To Rotate Brazil Squad For Unique Experience In Bolivia's High Altitude Carlo Ancelotti will make several changes to the Brazil squad for their World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia. The match presents a unique challenge due to the high altitude of El Alto. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 16:06 [IST]

Brazil's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has announced plans to make several adjustments to the team for their World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia. This game, which will be played at nearly 12,000 feet above sea level in El Alto, marks Brazil's final qualifier before next summer's tournament. While Brazil has already secured a spot in the World Cup, Bolivia needs a win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Ancelotti is carefully evaluating his players' fitness levels ahead of this unique challenge in Bolivia. "Yes, my idea is to make some changes," he stated. The high altitude presents a significant factor that could influence their strategy. Ancelotti is consulting with players who have previously competed under such conditions due to his limited personal experience.

The Brazilian national team is no stranger to playing in Bolivia, having done so numerous times before. Ancelotti plans to adapt both the team's strategy and lineup accordingly. He sees this as a valuable opportunity, saying, "I consider this a very special experience. I've never been to Bolivia, never to La Paz." His enthusiasm for the match is evident as he looks forward to leading his team to victory.

In recent encounters with Bolivia, Brazil has been dominant. Since a goalless draw in 2017, they have netted 17 goals across four victories against their upcoming opponents. In the reverse fixture earlier this year, Brazil triumphed 5-1 with Rodrygo and Neymar each scoring twice. However, both players are absent from Ancelotti's squad for this international break.

Ancelotti remains optimistic about the upcoming match despite these challenges. He expressed excitement about experiencing Bolivia and La Paz for the first time and emphasized his desire for Brazil to perform well and secure a win. The coach's focus is on ensuring that his team adapts effectively to the conditions and maintains their strong form against Bolivia.

As Brazil prepares for this crucial match, Ancelotti's strategic adjustments aim to balance player fitness with tactical effectiveness at high altitude. His approach underscores the importance of adaptability and preparation in international football competitions.