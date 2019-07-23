Football
Andres Iniesta becomes a La Liga icon

By
Andres Iniesta
Andres Iniesta is presented the honour by Javier Tebas

Bengaluru, July 23: Andres Iniesta has been named the latest 'La Liga Icon' a La Liga initiative to continue growing worldwide driven by the popularity of players like the FC Barcelona legend.

The 35-year-old currently plying his trade with J League club Vissel Kobe becomes the latest star to be named a 'La Liga Icon' after his Spanish team-mate Iker Casillas.

"We're delighted to have Andres Iniesta on board as an La Liga Icon" said La Liga President, Javier Tebas. "He's a player who inspires millions and is a fantastic representative for what La Liga stands for across the globe."

The La Liga Icons initiative aims to expand the La Liga brand through a strategy focused on digital dissemination, maximising La Liga content and taking advantage of synergies between social networks, allowing La Liga to connect with fans globally.

Also in attendance at the presentation gala held in the Japanese capital, Tokyo were Fernando Sanz, Director of Institutional Relations and La Liga Ambassadors programme and Samuel Eto'o, a former team-mate of Iniesta at FC Barcelona and current La Liga Ambassador.

(Source: MSL Media)

Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
