Antonio Conte unwilling to loan out youngster Musonda in January

Bengaluru, October 25: Chelsea manager Antonio Conte won't let youngster Charly Musonda leave in January as he intends to use the Belgian more over the course of the season, according to reports.
Some reports earlier stated that Chelsea were open to send the Belgium Under-21 international away on loan where the attacker will get ample game time to develop his growth.
The midfielder's future at Stamford Bridge was in doubt last month after he vented his frustration of less game time through his social media where he posted a furious message indicating he has not been rewarded for his hard work.
"You sacrifice, you work hard, harder, you give more than what's expected, and often more than you can, because you love what you do and clearly more than you should. And what do you get back? Literally nothing...done," Musonda wrote on his Instagram account.
However, it is now believed that Conte rates Musonda highly and believes he has a great deal to offer, particularly to play in the senior side who are struck with injuries. The player now will not be allowed to leave at any cost and Conte is against sending the Belgian even on loan as he reckons he has a future under him at Stamford Bridge.
Conte last selected the player in the side that lost to Crystal Palace after the international break as the attacker came on from the bench in the second half. The Belgian showcased a decent display and also had a chance to earn a draw with a strike, however, Chelsea lost 2-1.
The defending Premier League champions will now go up against a managerless Everton at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday in the Carabo Cup and Conte is probably going to make some changes in the lineup which could see the 20-year-old earning a place in the starting XI. Musonda scored on his senior debut for the club in that Carabo Cup clash with Nottingham Forest in the last round.