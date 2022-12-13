Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Final: Live Streaming in India, Head To Head, Route To Semis

Argentina vs Croatia Head to Head All Competitions
Overall, the two sides have met five times with Argentina and Croatia both winning twice each, while one match ended in a draw. In the two World Cup meetings, Croatia beat Argentina in the group stages of Russia 2018, while Argentina beat Croatia in France 1998 group stages.
Argentina vs Croatia head-to-head results:
|Tournament
|Round
|Result
|Year
|FIFA World Cup (Russia)
|Group Stage
|Croatia 3-0 Argentina
|2018
|Friendly
|One Off Match
|Argentina 2-1 Croatia
|2014
|Friendly
|One Off Match
|Croatia 3-2 Argentina
|2006
|FIFA World Cup (France)
|Group Stage
|Argentina 1-0 Croatia
|1998
|Friendly
|One Off Match
|Argentina 0-0 Croatia
|1994
Argentina Route to Qatar 2022 Semi-Final
|Round
|Venue
|Result
|Group Stage Match 1
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
|Group Stage Match 2
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Argentina 2-0 Mexico
|Group Stage Match 3
|Stadium 974
|Argentina 2-0 Poland
|Round of 16
|Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
|Argentina 2-1 Australia
|Quarter-final
|Lusail Iconic Stadium
|Argentina 2-2 AET (4-3 Pens) Netherlands
AET - After Extra Time; Pens - Penalty Shootout
Croatia Route to Qatar 2022 Semi-Final
|Round
|Venue
|Result
|Group Stage Match 1
|Al Bayt Stadium
|Croatia 0-0 Morocco
|Group Stage Match 2
|Khalifa International Stadium
|Croatia 4-1 Canada
|Group Stage Match 3
|Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
|Croatia 0-0 Belgium
|Round of 16
|Al Janoub Stadium
|Croatia 1-1 AET (3-1 Pens) Japan
|Quarter-final
|Education City Stadium
|Croatia 1-1 AET (4-2 Pens) Brazil
AET - After Extra Time; Pens - Penalty Shootout
Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Telecast, date and time
What time does Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup Semi-final match kick off?
The match will kick off at 10 PM Local Time on Tuesday, December 13, but due to time difference in India the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on on Wednesday (December 14).
Where and how to watch Argentina vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final in India?
The FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-final between Argentina and Croatia will be shown live in India on Sports 18 channels, and live streamed via Jio Cinema app or website for free.