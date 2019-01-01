Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Premier League Wrap: Aubameyang on target as Gunners return to winning ways

By Opta
Xhaka_goal_cropped

London, January 1: Arsenal started 2019 with a morale-boosting win following their hammering at the hands of Liverpool, recording a 4-1 triumph over struggling Fulham at Emirates Stadium.

Premier League Results | Premier League Points Table | Premier League Fixtures

A visit from the Premier League's 19th-placed side offered welcome respite for Unai Emery's side after their 5-1 reverse at Anfield, though they did not have it all their own way before Granit Xhaka's 25th-minute opener.

The recalled Alexandre Lacazette doubled the Gunners' lead early in the second half, though Fulham halved the deficit with a tap-in from substitute Aboubakar Kamara after 69 minutes.

However, it was an Arsenal replacement who finished off Fulham's hopes of picking up a point, Aaron Ramsey converting a rebound after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had hit a post, though the latter did score his 14th league goal of the campaign in the closing minutes, putting him one clear of Mohamed Salah in the scoring charts.

Vardy strikes in NYD scrap

Jamie Vardy punished a tired Everton performance as Leicester City won 1-0 at Goodison Park on New Year's Day.

The Premier League looked set to make a sleepy start to 2019, with both sides stuttering until Leicester pounced on a Michael Keane error and the previously anonymous Vardy struck.

Everton and Leicester have each struggled with inconsistency in recent weeks - contrasting lofty highs with harrowing lows - and this was another tough day for the Toffees, who scarcely looked like responding to the 58th-minute setback.

Marco Silva and Claude Puel will likely welcome the opportunity to rest key men in the FA Cup this weekend after a gruelling festive period, but Everton have work to do if they are to join seventh-placed Leicester in a challenge for a top-six place.

Both sides laboured early on, with several passes going astray, but Jonjoe Kenny almost netted the opener after 19 minutes as a thunderous drive struck the apex of post and crossbar.

Some rugged Leicester defending continued to prevent Everton from building any real momentum heading into half-time and the two teams were instead limited to speculative efforts from distance.

The breakthrough goal predictably followed a defensive error shortly before the hour mark as Keane's sloppy touch gifted the ball to Ricardo Pereira, who slipped in Vardy for a clinical left-footed finish.

Jordan Pickford, criticised for high-profile mistakes in December, almost gifted Leicester a second with a near-post fumble, before Harry Maguire volleyed over at close range, and the visitors cruised through the closing stages.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: ARS 4 - 1 FUL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 1, 2019, 22:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 1, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue