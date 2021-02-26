Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Arsenal 3-2 Benfica (4-3 agg): Aubameyang saves Gunners from grim Euro exit

By John Skilbeck
Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a late winner to get Arsenal out of trouble and send Mikel Arteta's team into the Europa League last 16.

Greece, February 26: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pounced for the goal that could save Arsenal's season as his late header earned a 3-2 win over Benfica in Greece.

The Gunners scraped through to the Europa League last-16 stage, winning the tie 4-3 on aggregate thanks to two goals from captain Aubameyang and one from Kieran Tierney, but it was very nearly a shocker of a night for Mikel Arteta and his team.

They took the lead through Aubameyang, but Dani Ceballos then blundered twice and Diogo Goncalves and Rafa put Benfica ahead.

Kieran Tierney hit back, yet it looked as though Arsenal, the designated home team, would be eliminated on the away-goals rule until Aubameyang headed in Bukayo Saka's cross in the 87th minute, ensuring their only realistic route into next season's Champions League was not cut off.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JAM 3 - 2 BEN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, February 26, 2021, 1:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 26, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More