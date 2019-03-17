Arsenal interested in signing Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia for free

Bengaluru, March 17: Premier League rivals Arsenal along with three other clubs have shown interest in departing Manchester United star Antonio Valencia for a Summer recoup, according to his father.
The Ecuadorian has fallen further down the pecking order in recent times at Old Trafford because of injury and competition issues and has played only eight games so far with youngster Diogo Dalot breaking through this season and Ashley Young preferred at right-back.
United thus decided against triggering a one-year extension in Valencia's contract at Old Trafford this month, signifying he will leave the club on a free transfer at the end of the season barring a dramatic change in conditions after 10 years with the club.
The 33-year-old has not been in the top of his form for the last couple of years and there has been concern among fans if he would play for any top European side further.
But breaking the silence, his father who is also his agent, now has suggested that his son definitely is set for an Old Trafford exit however already has received offers from fellow rivals Arsenal, while West Ham United, Inter Milan and one club from China also have shown interest in getting him for free in Summer.
Luis Valencia told El Universal: "He definitely will not continue in Manchester. He wants a change in the air and the club is not going to renew him either. Like everything in life, everything comes to an end."
Asked about Valencia’s next move, he added: "Arsenal, West Ham, Inter Milan and one club from China are options, but in football, everything is changing. He wants to choose the best option, but above all, he wants to sign a contract for two years."
"Not for the money, but for peace and hopefully, he told me, be hired by a team that fights for important things."
Arsenal’s first choice right-back Hector Bellerin is out for the remainder of this season but is hoped to be back for the start of the next.
However, another veteran fullback Stephan Lichtsteiner is out of contract in the summer and it is thought the club will not offer him a new deal. Valencia could be the replacement of the former Juventus man.
The current United captain has played 338 times for the Red Devils since signing for the side from Wigan in 2009, bagging 25 goals in the process. The Ecuadorian has won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, two League Cups and a Europa League. He has also been named Manchester United Players' Player of the Year twice, most recently in 2017.