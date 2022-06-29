Arsenal pre-season 2022-23 preview and fixtures

London, June 29: Mikel Arteta has got his squad back to London Colney to begin preparations for the 2022-23 season.
Many
of
the
senior
members
and
academy
players
reportedly
were
present
during
the
first
phase
of
the
training
session
at
the
Colney.
However, most of the senior first team members like Aaron Ramsdale, William Saliba, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Nuno Tavares, Emile Smith Rowe, etc were absent from the session as they still relish their break after their recent international commitment.
This summer's pre-season will be massively important for the Spanish manager who will be under pressure to deliver another top-four challenge and success in a cup competition after a fairly active transfer window so far.
The likes of Matt Turner, Fabio Vieira, and Marquinhos have already completed a switch while the signing of Gabriel Jesus is all but done. There are three more signings expected during the window.
The Gunners ended last season in a disappointing fashion, losing two of their final three Premier League games allowing Tottenham Hotspur to surpass them to fourth and a final spot in next season's UEFA Champions League.
However,
there
were
still
plenty
of
improvement
on
back-to-back
eighth-placed
finishes
in
the
Premier
League.
Now
with
the
addition
of
such
quality
players
and
a
vibrant
full
pre-season,
the
squad
is
expected
to
excel
furthermore.
The whole band is expected to unite at London Colney by the start of next week and their pre-season preparation will start against FC Nurnberg on Friday, July 8th in Germany.
Later
they
will
fly
to
the
United
States
where
they
would
face
Everton
on
16th
July,
Orlando
City
on
20th
July,
and
Chelsea
on
23rd
July
before
hosting
Sevilla
in
their
final
pre-season
game
at
Emirates
on
30th
July.
Overall, this looks like a good pre-season plan for Arteta’s side and only time will tell how much they stand out following their preparation.
Full pre-season schedule as it stands:
1. FC Nürnberg vs Arsenal - 8th July
2. Everton vs Arsenal - 16th July
3. Orlando City vs Arsenal - 20th July
4. Chelsea vs Arsenal - 23rd July
5. Arsenal vs Sevilla - 30th July