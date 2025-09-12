Pakistan vs Oman Live Streaming Asia Cup 2025 Match 4: Where to Watch PAK vs OMN in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Mikel Artera gives crucial update on Bukayo Saka, Saliba before Forest clash By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 20:31 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Arsenal will take on Nottingham Forest as the Premier League returns following the international break. The Gunners will take on the Forest side at the Emirates, in the lunchtime kickoff on Saturday (September 13).

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Bukayo Saka will miss the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury.

Saka is working hard on specific recovery training and progressing well, but his return will depend on how he responds once his workload increases. Arteta also said Saka's availability for the upcoming Champions League opener against Athletic Bilbao and the next Premier League game against Manchester City is still uncertain, with no return date yet confirmed.

"Bukayo's out, still out and he's trying to get back as quick as possible, but we need to respect that process," the boss said on Friday afternoon. He's evolving really well, with very specific work at the moment, and the moment we increase that load, let's see how he reacts," Arteta said at the pre-match press conference.

Regarding William Saliba, Arteta revealed that Saliba participated in training ahead of the Forest match, and Arsenal's staff will decide on his inclusion in the lineup. Saliba had been dealing with an ankle injury sustained during the warm-up of a recent loss against Liverpool. His return is being managed carefully, especially with upcoming midweek games.

"Willy trained today so we'll have a decision to make whether we play him or not, very good news. The rest (trained) as usual, and Ben White as well," he added.

Arteta emphasized the need to respect Saka's recovery process while noting Saliba's positive progress in training. Both players are seen as important for Arsenal's future, with contract talks ongoing to keep them at the club.

The Gunners lost their last league match against Liverpool but will be aiming to get back to winning ways, as they face a Forest side fresh from signing new manager Ange Postecoglou.