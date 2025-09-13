India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli Century to Harbhajan Singh Heroics - 3 Greatest IND vs PAK clashes in Asia Cup - Watch

Football Arsenal vs Nottingham Live Streaming: Premier League 2025-26 Schedule, Telecast, Where to Watch, Lineups By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

The English Premier League resumes after the September international window, with Arsenal hosting Nottingham Forest in a fascinating Gameweek 4 encounter at the Emirates.

Forest made headlines during the break by parting company with Nuno Espirito Santo, despite his role in guiding them through a strong 2024-25 season. A breakdown in relations with the club's hierarchy ultimately led to his dismissal. Owner Evangelos Marinakis quickly turned his attention to Ange Postecoglou, who was recently shown the door at Tottenham, and the Australian coach now takes charge as he looks to notch his first win over Mikel Arteta.

As for Arsenal, they return from the break looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat to Liverpool. Arteta's conservative tactics in that match drew plenty of debate, and with the champions already stealing an early march in the title race, the Gunners will be eager to respond with a commanding performance in front of their supporters.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Lineups

Arsenal starting XI: Raya; Timber, Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Zubimendi, Rice, Ødegaard; Madueke, Gyøkeres, Eze.

Nottingham starting XI: Sels; Savona, Milenković, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Luiz; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood.

Arsenal vs Nottingham Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch PL 2025-26 Match on TV and Online?

India

Arsenal vs Nottingham kicks off at 5:00 PM IST on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and can be watched live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Select HD1.

UK

The Arsenal vs Nottingham match starts at 12:30 PM BST on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and is broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Ultra HD.

USA

Arsenal vs Nottingham begins at 7:30 AM ET on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and is available on NBC, fuboTV, UNIVERSO, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

Australia

The match between Arsenal and Nottingham starts at 9:30 PM AEST on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and can be streamed live on Stan Sport

Mexico

Arsenal vs Nottingham is scheduled for 6:30 AM CST on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and can be watched on Max.

Nigeria

Arsenal vs Nottingham starts at 12:30 PM WAT on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and can be viewed on DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, and SuperSport MaXimo 2.

Spain

The Arsenal vs Nottingham match begins at 1:30 PM CEST on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and is available on DAZN Spain, Movistar+, and DAZN2 Spain.

Argentina

Arsenal vs Nottingham kicks off at 8:30 AM ART on Saturday, September 13, 2025, and can be watched on Disney+ Premium Argentina and ESPN Argentina.