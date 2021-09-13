Arsenal want La Liga striker, a good deal?

Bengaluru, Sep 13: As per reports in England, Arsenal have expressed their interest in Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri as they look to replace their star striker and skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the long run.
Aubameyang has been one of the rare hit signings by Arsenal in recent years and has delivered more often than not. However, despite his repeated heroics, the North London club have flattered to deceive and are currently going through one of the most difficult times the club has ever endured.
The Arsenal captain saw a dip in his form over the last 12 months at the Emirates and was heavily linked with a move away this summer, with Barcelona mentioned as a potential destination.
The Blaugrana could not get the deal over the line as Aubameyang stayed at the Emirates but there are still doubts lingering over the future of the 32-year-old. Aubameyang has scored the Gunners' only Premier League goal of the season so far this weekend in the 1-0 win against Norwich City and it is needless to say that replacing him will be a monumental task for Arsenal.
En-Nesyri has become quite a popular name in European football over the last one and half years, ever since joining Sevilla in January 2020. He proved to be a revelation at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.
The Moroccan international has scored 32 goals in 81 games for the club across all competitions, helping them lift the Europa League during the 2019-20 campaign. In his first half-season with the Andalusian giants, he scored four goals in seven starts but followed it up with a spectacular 2020-21 campaign.
The 24-year-old saw a considerable improvement in his outlay over the course of the 2020-21 season during which he managed to score 18 La Liga goals and an impressive 24 goals in all competitions, with the other six being scored in the Champions League.
Also, En-Nesyri comes with the perfect profile to replace a dynamic striker like Aubameyang. He is equally effective as a number nine as well as a left-sided inside forward thanks to his technical ability, pace and athleticism.
Arsenal might have to break the bank to land En-Nesyri but that should not be much of a problem for them looking at their spending spree over this summer. Even if Arsenal manage to retain Aubameyang, En-Nesyri would still be a quality signing considering both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are poised to become free agents next summer.