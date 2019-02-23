Football

Wenger will not be new sporting director, insists PSG president

By
Arsene Wenger
Paris Saint-Germain's president Nasser Al Khelaifi has refuted suggestions Arsene Wenger could replace Antero Henrique as the club's sporting director.

London, February 23: Arsene Wenger will not become Paris Saint-Germain's new sporting director, according to the club's president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

Wenger has been without a job since stepping down as Arsenal boss at the end of last season after 22 years in charge of the Premier League side.

Suggestions he could replace Antero Henrique as the Ligue 1 outfit's new sporting director were intense, especially after Al Khelaifi , who heads Qatar Tennis Federation, recently hosted Wenger in his private box at the WTA Premier 5 Tournament in Doha.

Wenger was in Doha fulfilling his obligations to beIN SPORTS, as a pundit for the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.

However, Al Khelaifi categorically said the rumours are wide of the mark.

"I have very good relations with Arsene," he told Le Parisien.

"I'm close to him and I've known him for a long time. He is a wonderful manager and coach. He has a very sharp and very complete knowledge of football.

"But we have a sports director, Antero Henrique, in whom I have great confidence.

"I hear the media constantly say that Arsene will come to take this job. It's too much. Let us work, please.

"Antero does a very good job. He will continue with us. He stays there."

Wenger was recognised at the Laureus World Sports Awards in Monaco this week with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Wenger is a close friend of Al Khelaifi, who also heads the beIN Sports Television Channel.

(With OPTA inputs)

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 5:21 [IST]
