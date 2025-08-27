Sergio Perez Emphasises Enjoyment As Key Motivation For His Return To Formula One In 2026

Football Arthur Melo Returns To Gremio On Loan From Juventus For 2025-26 Season Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo has returned to his boyhood club Gremio on loan for the upcoming season. After previous injury struggles, he aims to make an impact in Brazilian Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

Arthur Melo, the Juventus midfielder, is set to join Gremio on loan for the 2025-26 season. This move marks a return to his original club, which currently ranks 14th in Brazil's Serie A after 20 matches. Arthur's career has been marred by injuries, impacting his performance in the early part of the 2024-25 season.

In the previous season, Arthur was loaned to Girona in LaLiga for the latter half of the campaign. His journey with Juventus began in 2020 when he transferred from Barcelona for a fee of €86 million, with Miralem Pjanic moving in the opposite direction. This transfer was a significant moment in his career.

Throughout his time at Juventus, Arthur has played 75 matches in Serie A. Notably, 33 of these appearances were during a loan stint with Fiorentina in the 2023-24 season. During this period, he scored three goals and provided three assists. His time at Fiorentina was one of his more productive spells.

Earlier, Arthur was also loaned to Liverpool for the entire 2022 season. Unfortunately, injuries prevented him from playing any Premier League games during that time. These setbacks have been a recurring theme throughout his career.

Arthur's return to Gremio is seen as a homecoming for the player who began his professional journey there. The Brazilian club hopes that Arthur can regain form and contribute significantly to their campaign as they aim to improve their league standing.

This latest move offers Arthur an opportunity to revitalise his career and overcome past injury challenges. Both Gremio and Arthur are optimistic about what this reunion can bring for both parties involved.