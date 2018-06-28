AS Roma unhappy with Inter’s Nainggolan swoop and Dzeko approach

Bengaluru, June 28: Although he isn’t a part of Belgium’s amazing run in the World Cup, Radja Nainggolan has secured a big money move and a Champions League spot following his transfer from Rome to Inter Milan. The midfielder has signed a contract until 2022 and reports suggest that the fee will be around €40million.
However, his former club aren’t happy with the way their Serie A rivals went about with the deal. Roma’s sporting director Monchi reportedly knew that Nainggolan didn’t feel he was any more important at the Stadio Olympico but had no idea about a deal in place between Inter Milan and Nainggolan. Now it has surfaced that Inter Milan are after another Roma player, Edin Dzeko.
Ivan Perisic used social media to urge Edin Dzeko to join Inter as the Roma striker expressed his sadness about Radja Nainggolan's switch to the San Siro. Dzeko posted a farewell note for Radja saying, "Today, I'm sad and it's because of you Radja. I didn't want to see you leave, I'll miss you and I love you."
Perisic's reply invited the 32-year-old to join Luciano Spalletti's side, saying simply: "You come as well, we're here."
Although this could be in a friendly banter, Inter Milan can’t rule out a possibility to bolster Icardi’s finishing skills up front. This could well prompt Inter to launch a new target in Edin Dzeko. Dzeko too isn’t featuring in the World Cup as Bosnia failed to qualify.
Nainggolan has been a key part to Roma since his arrival Cagliari in 2014. The Belgian was instrumental in the club’s recent success and their run to the Champions League semi-final last season. He featured in 42 matches last season across all competitions, scoring six goals and registering six assists as Roma finished the Serie A season in third. Despite this good form, he was surprisingly left out of the Belgium World Cup squad by Roberto Martinez.
The decision that was met angrily by Nainggolan, who publicly criticised the national boss before announcing his retirement from international football.
