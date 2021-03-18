Aston Villa engage in a three way battle for Liverpool forward Divock Origi: Good move for all parties?

Bengaluru, March 18: Liverpool are ready to entertain offers for out-of-favour striker Divock Origi this summer and reportedly as many as three Premier League sides have already shown interest in him.
The 25-year-old has very-much fallen out of favour under Klopp for the best part of the ongoing campaign. He still has three years left on his contract, but Klopp seemingly feels that the time is right for him to move on and that would generate further funds for Klopp's summer budget.
Aston Villa are reportedly one of the leading sides for his signature but Wolves, Newcastle are also keeping an eye on the situation while La Liga side Real Sociedad also are one of the interested parties outside England.
Origi's unfavourable season so far
Origi has been an important squad player for the Reds over the past couple of seasons. He has produced a series of goal-scoring displays from the dugout during the Champions League and Premier League-winning campaign back to back seasons.
However, this term he has struggled to give a good account of himself in the same role. He has only scored one goal and provided two assists in 17 matches for Liverpool in all competitions. Not only has he struggled to usurp Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino for a starting spot but also his situation has been worsened by the success of Diogo Jota.
Can Origi become a good fit for Aston Villa?
Not getting consistent game-time under his belt has hampered his consistency and a move to Villa at such a point could be a welcome move for him. At Villa Park, he may not have the best of chances to secure silverware but it would undoubtedly hand him a better opportunity to showcase his talent on a regular basis.
Villa would also be delighted with the signing as he will add more depth to Smith’s match-day squad adding more competition to first-team striker Ollie Watkins. Plus he would be a massive upgrade over the injury-prone pair, Wesley Moraes and Keinan Davis. Considering Liverpool are likely to offload him around £17m, it could be a great move for all parties involved.