Aston Villa target Chelsea prodigy Tammy Abraham

Bengaluru, August 19: Chelsea youngster Tammy Abraham is a loan target for Championship giants Aston Villa, according to reports in England.
Villa boss Steve Bruce is keen to strengthen his squad and wants to target young players with scope for development.
As per reports in England, the Championship club remain positive they can sign the 20-year-old striker permanently if they can achieve promotion with him on board.
The Midlands are desperate to return to the Premier League as they continue their second season in the second tier after relegation in 2015-16.
They just lost out to Fulham in the Championship playoff final last time out and are desperate to step back to the Premier League this season.
Abraham played on loan at Swansea last season as the South Wales club were relegated to the Championship.
He bagged five goals in the Premier League during a difficult campaign but got crucial game time.
The youngster played in the Community Shield after coming off the bench and got 67 minutes of action in the 1-0 pre-season win over Lyon at Stamford Bridge.
But he was left out of Maurizio Sarri's squad for the 3-0 win at Huddersfield.
Bruce took Manchester United youngster Axel Tuanzebe, 20, on loan again but wanted to sign the defender and midfielder permanently.
The Red Devils see him as having a promising future though and want to give him more experience.
Villa managed to keep hold of Jack Grealish and are in the process of negotiating a new contract for promising attacking midfielder.
The 22-year-old missed out on a switch to Spurs before the deadline, but Tottenham could not settle on a fee with Villa after offering £25million.
Chelsea and Liverpool were also interested in the youngster and are likely to keep a close eye on his developement.