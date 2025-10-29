PAK vs SA: Bosch preys on Pakistan again as Proteas win T20I opener in Rawalpindi

Atalanta And AC Milan Draw 1-1 As Lookman Cancels Out Ricci's Early Strike In a tightly contested Serie A match, Atalanta drew 1-1 with AC Milan. Lookman's equaliser came after Ricci's early goal, keeping both teams competitive in the league. Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025

AC Milan drew 1-1 with Atalanta, matching Roma on points in Serie A. However, they missed a chance to close the gap on Napoli, who earlier won 1-0 against Lecce. This victory had initially widened Napoli's lead to four points, but Milan's draw reduced it to three by the end of Tuesday's matches.

Massimiliano Allegri's team started strong, with Samuele Ricci scoring a half-volley past Marco Carnesecchi just four minutes into the game. Atalanta responded as Isak Hien headed over from close range and Honest Ahanor missed two opportunities. Ivan Juric might have preferred those chances fell elsewhere.

A shift in momentum occurred when Mario Pasalic set up Ademola Lookman, who scored with his left foot past Mike Maignan ten minutes before halftime. Lookman, having been sidelined after a failed move to Inter, netted his first Serie A goal since May. Despite this, the game quietened in the second half.

Maignan made a crucial save against Davide Zappacosta's late attempt, while Yunus Musah missed another opportunity for Milan. The match ended with Milan earning a point, placing them alongside Roma. Meanwhile, Atalanta sits sixth after their fifth consecutive draw across all competitions.

Despite frequent draws becoming an issue for Juric’s squad, Atalanta remains unbeaten in Serie A this season alongside Bayern Munich in Europe's top five leagues. Their latest draw marks only the second time they've avoided defeat in their first nine games of a Serie A season since 2022-23.

Lookman has now scored four goals against Milan at the New Balance Arena in this competition. No other Atalanta player has netted more against Milan at home in Italy’s top league. Juric might feel frustrated as Atalanta recorded an expected goals tally of 1.31 compared to Milan’s 0.33.

This season has seen Atalanta achieve seven draws out of nine Serie A matches so far. Their ability to remain unbeaten is commendable but highlights their struggle to convert draws into wins.