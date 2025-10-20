Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch PAK vs SA 2nd Test in India, UK and Other Countries?

Football Atalanta Struggles With Finishing Touch After Goalless Draw Against Lazio Ivan Juric reflects on Atalanta's strong performance despite a goalless draw with Lazio. The team created numerous chances but failed to convert, remaining unbeaten in Serie A. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 12:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Atalanta's recent goalless draw against Lazio left Ivan Juric reflecting on his team's performance. Despite dominating the match at New Balance Stadium, Atalanta couldn't secure a goal, marking their fifth draw this Serie A season. However, they remain unbeaten in the league after Juventus lost to Como earlier that day.

In Bergamo, Atalanta had several opportunities to score. Ademola Lookman and Honest Ahanor missed key chances, and Davide Zappacosta hit the post. Juric remains optimistic about his team's overall play despite these missed opportunities. "This is a performance where we created lots of chances," he stated. "There were situations where we could've done better and scored goals against a team that defended well."

Juric praised Lookman and Ederson for their contributions, expressing confidence in their future performances. "I thought Ademola made the right moves and created a few chances," he said. "We also saw the real Ederson today, and this means we can look to the future with confidence."

Lazio's coach Maurizio Sarri commended his team's resilience during the match. He noted that they managed to hold Atalanta despite facing numerous challenges, including injuries. "In the first half we didn’t suffer," Sarri told Sky Sports. "In the second we struggled because several players had just returned."

Sarri highlighted Lazio's injury woes, which have limited his options significantly. "Right now we're playing with survivors," he explained. "Both our lineups and our formation have depended on who was available." Despite these difficulties, Sarri praised his players for securing two draws and a win in recent matches.

Historical Context for Atalanta

This season marks only the second time in Atalanta's history that they've drawn five of their first seven top-flight matches, previously occurring in 1977-78. Juric has matched Giovanni Vavassori as one of only two coaches to remain unbeaten in their first seven league games with the club.

Despite accumulating dropped points from draws, Juric remains focused on maintaining positive performances. He believes that continuing their current style of play will eventually yield better results as they refine their finishing touch.

As both teams navigate challenges this season, Atalanta aims to convert strong performances into victories while Lazio seeks to overcome injury setbacks and improve tactically and technically under Sarri's guidance.