Atletico Madrid close to Chelsea striker Diego Costa

Bengaluru, September 14: Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly more confident now that they’ve made a breakthrough in negotiations with Chelsea over the transfer of Spanish forward Diego Costa.
The 28-year-old has refused to return to Chelsea since the end of last season, as he continues to push for an escape route to rejoin his former club. In the process, we have seen Costa’s relation with Conte turn bitter and both made it public to make the scenario even worse.
According to Sky Sports, a source close to the negotiation has revealed that progress is being made, but the transfer “is not sorted yet”, which suggests that the saga could rumble on for a little longer.
Atletico Madrid had a transfer ban last summer which was probably the only hindrance for Costa to join his former club. The ban stood again this summer which caused a huge obstacle in the Madrid club's transfer activity.
Further, it’s claimed in the report that Atletico are still way off the mark in Chelsea's demand of £50million for the Spanish international, which is another indication that an agreement is not yet close.
Atletico are unable to register new players until their transfer embargo is lifted in January, and so any agreement for Costa would be with a view of him moving him on loan in Spain.
Nevertheless, it seems to be just a matter of time until he finally gets his wish to leave Chelsea, although he’s scored a lot of goals and won two Premier League titles in the three years for the west London club, it seems as though the breakdown in his relationship with Conte cannot be ever fixed.
After he refused to return to Cobham and in turn Costa has not even played a single minute so far this season for Chelsea, with that in mind an exit has to be the best solution for all parties involved.