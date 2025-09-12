Football Aymeric Laporte Completes Return To Athletic Bilbao Following Al-Nassr Departure Aymeric Laporte has returned to Athletic Bilbao on a three-year contract after his stint at Al-Nassr. The defender aims for success in LaLiga and Champions League. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 12, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Aymeric Laporte has rejoined Athletic Bilbao, signing a contract that extends until June 2028. This move follows his transfer from Al-Nassr for a reported fee of 10 million. Laporte initially debuted for Bilbao's senior team in 2012 at the age of 18 and remained with them for six years before transferring to Manchester City in January 2018.

During his initial stint with Athletic Bilbao, Laporte played 161 matches in LaLiga. He maintained 49 clean sheets and achieved a tackle success rate of 73.9%, while winning 62.9% of his duels. His return marks a homecoming to the club where he made significant contributions early in his career.

Laporte's time at Manchester City was marked by success under Pep Guardiola, where he secured 13 trophies, including five Premier League titles and one Champions League victory. After two seasons with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, the Euro 2024 winner is back in the Basque region.

In a video shared on social media, Laporte expressed his enthusiasm about returning to San Mames. "I'm here in San Mames where I want to be," he stated. "I'm back and I'm very happy to come back to be here with my former team-mates and a very great season ahead."

Athletic Bilbao has started their current LaLiga season strongly, winning all three of their opening matches. They are also gearing up for their first Champions League appearance since the 2014-15 season, facing Arsenal in their initial match of the competition.

The defender's return is seen as a boost for Athletic Bilbao as they aim for success both domestically and in Europe this season. His experience and skills are expected to be valuable assets as they navigate these challenges.