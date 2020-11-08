Barcelona confirm Ansu Fati has torn meniscus

Barcelona, November 8: Barcelona have confirmed forward Ansu Fati has suffered a torn meniscus.
The 18-year-old was substituted at half-time of Saturday's 5-2 La Liga win over Real Betis at Camp Nou.
Spain international Fati was sent for tests, which have shown a tear in the meniscus of his left knee.
The club confirmed treatment will begin over the coming days.
Tests carried out this afternoon have shown that Ansu Fati has an internal meniscus tear in his left knee. The treatment to be followed will be determined in the coming days.
Fati is Barca's top scorer in La Liga this season with four goals in seven appearances, while he also scored in the 5-1 Champions League win over Ferencvaros.
His form in attack has been a positive during an inconsistent start to life as head coach for Ronald Koeman, whose team ended a four-game winless run in the top flight by beating Betis.
For Barca, only Lionel Messi (48) has attempted more dribbles in LaLiga in 2020-21 than Fati (28), while the Argentina star is also the only Blaugrana player to create more chances (13) than Fati (nine).
Fati had been called up to the Spain squad for this month's international matches against the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany.