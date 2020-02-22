Football
Barcelona could leapfrog Real Madrid at the top of La Liga

By
Lionel Messi
Barcelona could close the gap with La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

Bengaluru, February 22: Barcelona could leapfrog Real Madrid at the top of La Liga table in week 25 while the battle heats up at the bottom.

RC Celta's late equaliser at leaders Real Madrid last weekend allowed Barcelona to close within a point, and moved Celta out of the bottom three, again showing the unpredictability and competitiveness of this season's La Liga.

That means Barceloa could temporarily move two points clear at the top should they beat SD Eibar at home on Saturday.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

The Basques have never taken a point at the Camp Nou but the Catalans have been inconsistent recently as new coach Quique Setien gets his ideas across.

Expect more twists and turns in both the title race and battle at the bottom as myKhel.com looks at some of the important fixtures of week 25 with MSL Media inputs.

Levante vs Real Madrid

Levante vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid play against Levante UD, an opponent who have caused Zinedine Zidane's side plenty of problems through recent seasons.

Los Blancos are on a 15-game unbeaten streak in La Liga however, while Los Granotas have lost five of their last six.

Real Sociedad vs Valencia

Real Sociedad vs Valencia

The focus will be on top four qualification when Real Sociedad take on Valencia CF.

The spotlight will at the Reale Arena will be on two of La Liga's most in-form emerging stars in La Real's Alexander Isak (pictured) and Valencia's Ferran Torres.

Getafe vs Sevilla

Getafe vs Sevilla

Third-placed Getafe CF are at home to fifth-placed Sevilla FC.

It is another clash of UEFA Champions League qualification chasers while a keen rivalry has grown between these two teams recently helped by Getafe's 3-0 win in the fixture late last term.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal

The last game of week 25 should also be tight and tense, with third-placed Atletico Madrid at home to sixth placed Villarreal CF.

The Yellow Submarine have been a bogey team for Diego Simeone's side in recent years, although the rojiblancos did win this fixture 2-0 last season.

Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 10:22 [IST]
