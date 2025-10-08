Arjun Deshwal scores career-best 26 points to help Tamil Thalaivas sign off from home leg with massive win against Patna Pirates

Football Barcelona Secures Dominant 7-1 Victory Over Bayern Munich In Women's Champions League In a remarkable start to the Women's Champions League, Barcelona defeated Bayern Munich 7-1. Key players included Alexia Putellas and Ewa Pajor, highlighting Barcelona's attacking strength. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

myKhel Team

Barcelona began their Women's Champions League journey with a commanding 7-1 victory over Bayern Munich. The previous season's finalists took an early lead when Alexia Putellas scored a remarkable goal in the fourth minute. Ewa Pajor added another, and Putellas assisted Esmee Brugts for the third goal by the 27th minute. Although Klara Buhl scored for Bayern shortly after, Salma Paralluelo extended Barcelona's lead just before halftime.

The second half saw Barcelona maintain their aggressive play. Pajor secured her second goal in the 56th minute. Substitute Claudia Pina then scored twice within four minutes, further solidifying Barcelona's dominance. This performance highlighted their attacking prowess and ability to convert opportunities into goals effectively.

In other matches, Juventus overcame Benfica with a 2-1 win after initially trailing due to Lucia Alves' early goal. Cecilia Salvai's headers in both halves secured Juventus' victory. Meanwhile, Paris FC and OH Leuven ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw. Daphne Corboz and Clara Mateo gave Paris FC an early lead, but Leuven fought back with goals from Kim Everaerts and Sara Pusztai to level the score.

Barcelona's Impressive Scoring Record

Barcelona's recent performance mirrored their previous high-scoring game against St. Polten last November, where they also netted seven goals. Despite having an expected goals (xG) of just 1.99, they exceeded expectations by scoring five more than anticipated. Bayern Munich has now suffered four consecutive losses in the Women's Champions League, marking their longest losing streak since the competition began tracking records in the 2016/17 season.

Barcelona's emphatic win sets a strong tone for their campaign, showcasing their offensive strength and tactical execution on the field. Their ability to outperform expected metrics highlights their efficiency in front of goal, making them formidable contenders this season.