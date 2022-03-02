Barcelona eyeing a summer move for 27-year-old Manchester United defender - Good deal for them?

Bengaluru, March 2: Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for unsettled Manchester United defender Eric Bailly as the Catalan based side look to continue their squad revamp.
The centre-back is the latest Premier League misfit linked with the side.
Earlier in the January transfer window, the club signed three unsettled stars, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Adama Traore. Although it is still early stage, it seems the move has finally managed to resurrect their career. Keeping that in mind, Xavi reportedly has looked into Bailly as another affordable option to strengthen the backline.
Bailly's struggle at United
When Mourinho signed Bailly from Villareal, United fans were thrilled that they got someone for a long future who would command their defence. The outcome of the first season was also assuring. But often injured and mistake-prone, Bailly slowly has demoted in the pecking order.
The Ivory Coast international has been behind Varane, Lindelof and Maguire in the pecking order and things have not changed under Rangnick as well. He has amassed just 487 minutes of game-time thus far this term across seven appearances while Rangnick has selected him just once. Unless there are injury scares, he is unlikely to jump ahead in the pecking order.
Transfer Fee
Bailly however won't be available for a cheap deal as he will still have two years remaining in his current deal next summer. It is understood that United may look to recoup a fee close to £30million that they paid for him in 2016.
Good deal for Barcelona?
Barcelona are aiming to revamp the squad further next season and the centre-back position is one of their main concerns due to Eric Garcia’s sloppy display and Gerard Pique entering the last stage of his career. Moreover, with also Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti facing declining importance the club could be forced to secure the services of another such player. Bailly could come into the picture in that aspect.
There could be concern over the 27-year-old's signing however the way Barcelona have helped a couple of struggling stars recently Bailly could also turn out to be a good acquisition. There is still belief left that if the Ivory Coast international returns back to full fitness and works harder, there is still very much possibility of him making it big and Barcelona could look to gamble on it.