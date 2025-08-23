Manchester City Performance Better Than Result Despite Losing To Tottenham Hotspur

Football Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, UK, USA and other Countries? Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 23:00 [IST]

Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming: Barcelona hit the road for their second La Liga fixture of the 2025-26 season, making the short trip across the Balearic Sea to face Levante on Saturday evening.

The reigning champions opened their title defense with a comfortable victory last weekend, but manager Hansi Flick was far from satisfied. Despite cruising to a 3-0 win over Mallorca, Flick criticized his side's lack of intensity in the second half.

The match was effectively over after two first-half red cards reduced Mallorca to nine men, with Barcelona already leading 2-0. Yet, Flick was reportedly unhappy with their complacency, warning that such performances won't be enough to retain the league title.

Barcelona's win leaves them top of the table heading into Matchday 2, while Levante are still searching for their first points of the campaign. Returning to La Liga after winning the Segunda Division last season, Levante's comeback to the top tier didn't go as planned. They suffered a 2-1 defeat to fellow strugglers Alavés in their opener.

Now, Levante face a daunting challenge against a Barcelona side they haven't beaten since 2019. The hosts will hope to spring an upset, while Barça aim to sharpen up and build momentum early in their title defense.

Barcelona vs Levante Predicted Lineups

Barcelona Predicted XI: García; Koundé, Araújo, Cubarsí, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres.

Levante Predicted XI: Cunat; Elgezabal, De La Fuente, Cabello; Toljan, Lozano, Rey, Sánchez, Martínez; Brugué, Romero.

Barcelona vs Levante Live Streaming: How to Watch La Liga Match on TV and Online?

India

The Barcelona vs Levante match will be live streamed via Fancode app and website from 1:00 am IST on Sunday (August 24).

UK

The match can be watched on Premier Sports network while live-streaming is available on Disney + app and website from 8:30 pm BST on Saturday.

USA

In the USA, ESPN and ESPN Deportes will telecast the match from 3:30 pm ET on Saturday.

Pakistan and Bangladesh

The Barcelona vs Bangladesh La Liga match can be live streamed via Begin app from 12:30 am PKT in Pakistan and 1:30 am local time in Bangladesh.

Nigeria

In Nigeria, Sporty TV, Canal + will provide the coverage of the Barcelona vs Levante match from 8:30 pm local time on Saturday.

Saudi Arabia

beIN Sports will telecast the match in Saudi Arabia from 10:30 pm local time on Saturday.

Spain

The Barcelona vs Spain match can be live-streamed on DAZN La Liga, while Movistar may telecast the match from 9:30 pm CET in Spain.