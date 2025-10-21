Sports Bulletin For October 21: From BCCI's Warning To Mohsin Naqvi To Rishabh Pant Set To Return After Injury

Football Barcelona vs Olympiacos Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UCL Match in India, UK, USA and Online? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 21:22 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Barcelona vs Olympiacos Live Streaming: Barcelona will look to steady their campaign when they host Greek powerhouse Olympiacos at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

The defending La Liga champions have endured a turbulent start to the new season under Hansi Flick. With home matches split between Montjuïc and ongoing renovations at Camp Nou, consistency has been elusive. A 2-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in Gameweek 2 has left Barcelona needing a strong response before they face arch-rivals Real Madrid in El Clásico this weekend.

For Flick's side, the match presents both an opportunity and a challenge. Injuries have plagued the squad - Robert Lewandowski, Gavi, Dani Olmo, and goalkeeper Joan García are all sidelined. Raphinha remains unavailable after a thigh issue, though there's optimism he could return in time for El Clásico. The return of young sensation Lamine Yamal, who recovered from a groin strain, is a welcome boost, while Ferran Torres is also expected to be fit for selection.

Marc-André ter Stegen is still regaining fitness following a back problem, meaning Wojciech Szczęsny will continue to start in goal. Ronald Araújo, who scored the winning goal after being pushed up front last weekend, might retain an advanced role if Flick opts for tactical flexibility.

Olympiacos, managed by José Luis Mendilibar, head into the fixture with just a single point from their first two group games but have shown signs of resilience, particularly in their draw against Arsenal. Mendilibar has faced Barcelona 25 times before in his managerial career, recording only one victory - a record he will be desperate to improve upon.

The Greek side's injury situation is relatively mild, though Rodinei and Gabriel Strefezza are unavailable for the trip to Catalonia. Meanwhile, Remy Cabella and Yusuf Yazıcı are ineligible for the group stage.

Speedsters Daniel Podence and Gelson Martins are expected to support striker Ayoub El Kaabi, who will look to exploit Barcelona's defensive frailties.

With both sides eyeing crucial points to stay in contention, Tuesday's clash in Montjuïc promises to be a compelling test of Barcelona's depth and resilience.

Barcelona vs Olympiacos Live Streaming: How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match on TV and Online?

India- The match will be live streamed via SonyLIV app and website from 10:15 pm IST on Tuesday (October 21).

UK- TV: TNT Sports (and related Discovery+ service), Streaming: Discovery+ app/website for TNT Sports coverage. Additionally, selected matches may be available via Amazon Prime Video. Time: 5:45 PM IST

USA- TV & Streaming: Paramount+ (plus on-demand via CBS Sports) hold the English-language live rights. Time: 12:45 PM IST