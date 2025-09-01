Rishabh Pant Shares Injury Update After Toe Fracture, Says 'How Many More Days In This?'

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: Where and When to watch La Liga match in India, Bangladesh and Pakistan?

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: Barcelona will round off their opening three-match away stretch in La Liga with a tricky encounter against Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas on Sunday night. Hansi Flick's men began the 2025-26 campaign brightly with a routine victory at Mallorca, but their second outing exposed vulnerabilities.

Against Levante, the Catalans needed a stoppage-time own goal to overturn a two-goal deficit and scrape all three points, leaving plenty of room for improvement heading into the international break.

Their opponents, Rayo Vallecano, enter the contest with confidence. Under Iñigo Pérez, Rayo stunned many last season by finishing eighth and clinching a European spot. They've carried that momentum into the new campaign, edging Girona in their opener and giving Athletic Club a stiff fight despite falling short.

More importantly, they secured UEFA Conference League qualification earlier this week-only the second time in their history that they will feature in an European competition.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Team News

The Franjirrojos' front line has been in scintillating form. Álvaro García and Jorge De Frutos have already combined for six goals across four competitive fixtures, while Isi Plazón has contributed with both goals and assists, ensuring Barcelona's backline will be thoroughly tested.

Rayo, however, will miss defensive lynchpin Abdul Mumin, still sidelined with a long-term knee injury. Barcelona, meanwhile, have injury concerns of their own. Gavi will sit out with a knee knock, while uncertainty lingers over Fermín López's involvement amid transfer speculation.

This could pave the way for Dani Olmo, who debuted at Vallecas a year ago, to feature prominently. Frenkie de Jong is expected to return after missing the Levante clash for personal reasons, and Robert Lewandowski is fit again, likely starting up front for the first time this season.

Defensively, Flick may turn to Jules Koundé for his first start, potentially reshaping the backline with Pau Cubarsí and Eric García. Newly registered Gerard Martín is also in contention for his first minutes of the campaign.

Given Rayo's recent resilience against Barcelona and their attacking form, the champions will need sharper execution to avoid an early-season upset. Flick's side, still adjusting to his methods, know a convincing display is vital before the international break.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Predicted Lineups

Barcelona Predicted XI: García; Koundé, Cubarsí, García, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Rayo Vallecano Predicted XI: Batalla; Rațiu, Lejeune, Felipe, Chavarria; Isi, López, Ciss, García; Díaz, De Frutos.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: How to Watch La Liga Match on TV and Online?

India

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match will be live streamed via Fancode app and website from 1:00 am IST on Monday (September 1).

Pakistan and Bangladesh

The Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga match can be live streamed via Begin app from 12:30 am PKT in Pakistan and 1:30 am local time in Bangladesh.