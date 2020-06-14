Football
Bayern Munich 2-1 Borussia Monchengladbach: Goretzka winner brings title closer

By Nicholas Mcgee
Goretzka-Cropped

Munich, June 13: Leon Goretzka scored a late winner as Bayern Munich restored their seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga with a 2-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Bundesliga Results | Bundesliga Points Table

Without the suspended Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller, Bayern were well below par but were gifted the opener shortly after the visitors had been denied by a VAR decision.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 0-1 Borussia Dortmund: Last-gasp Haaland header keeps Bayern's champagne on ice

Joshua Zirkzee broke the deadlock in the 26th minute as Gladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer's ill-advised pass went straight to the feet of Lewandowski's replacement.

Benjamin Pavard's own goal 11 minutes later levelled matters, but Goretzka caught the Gladbach defence napping four minutes from time to extinguish any realistic prospect of a late turnaround in the title race.

More FOOTBALL News

Story first published: Sunday, June 14, 2020, 0:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 14, 2020

