Football Bayern Munich Triumphs Over Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Despite Luis Diaz's Red Card In a thrilling Champions League encounter, Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 2-1. Luis Diaz scored two goals but was sent off before halftime. PSG struggled to capitalise on their numerical advantage despite Joao Neves scoring late. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, November 5, 2025, 4:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Luis Diaz was the star and villain as Bayern Munich secured a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Diaz scored twice in the first half but was sent off just before halftime. Despite being down to 10 men, Bayern managed to hold on for victory against the reigning champions at Parc des Princes.

PSG's hopes of equalising were dashed when Ousmane Dembele's goal was ruled out for offside by VAR. Dembele later left the field due to an injury. Serge Gnabry came close to extending Bayern's lead, hitting both posts with a long-range effort. However, it was Diaz who doubled the advantage by capitalising on Marquinhos' error in the 32nd minute.

After Aleksandar Pavlovic's goal was disallowed for offside, Diaz received a red card following a VAR review for a reckless tackle on Achraf Hakimi. PSG tried to exploit their numerical advantage, with Vitinha testing Manuel Neuer from distance. Joao Neves eventually pulled one back for PSG in the 74th minute, volleying home from Lee Kang-In's cross.

Despite late pressure from PSG, including missed opportunities by Neves and Marquinhos, Bayern held firm. This victory marked their 16th consecutive win of the season and moved them above Arsenal in the standings. The win also extended Bayern's winning streak against PSG to five games.

Diaz joined Antoine Griezmann as only the second player to score twice and be sent off in a Champions League match. Griezmann achieved this feat for Atletico Madrid against Liverpool in October 2021. Meanwhile, Joshua Kimmich celebrated his 100th Champions League appearance, becoming the fifth Bayern player to reach this milestone.

Bayern became the first team to defeat PSG in three consecutive away matches in the Champions League. For PSG, this loss continued their trend of failing to win their fourth group game for five consecutive seasons.